Ascolti 13a Giornata Serie A 2024/25 DAZN: Milan-Juventus supera 1,5 milioni di ascoltatori

11° HbbTV Symposium & Awards Napoli 2023 | Review

Welcome to Naples, where we are holding the 11th HBB TV Symposium. Symposium is a Greek word where the ancient Greeks gather together to drink, eat, stay together, and chat, enjoy themselves. And first of all, making business. And the symposium is the most important event that the HBB TV Association is making every, every year. It's a two-day conference, where we are holding a regular conference. The first day was a usual conference with an agenda defined by ourselves at the Market Education Working Group. Lots of important, important speakers, the top speakers we managed to gather arou...