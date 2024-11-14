Digital News | Palinsesti | Video - 14 novembre 2024, ore 07:16 - Notizie, Recensioni e Novità sul Digitale
12° HbbTV Symposium & Awards 2024 🔴 Segui la Diretta Streaming OGGI su Digital-News.it
giovedì, 14 novembre 2024

S
Satellite / Estero
giovedì, 14 novembre 2024 | Ore: 06:00

IN DIRETTA STREAMING DALLE 11:50 ITALIANE
CLICCANDO NELLA FINESTRA QUI SOTTO

12° HbbTV Symposium & Awards | Londra 2024

LIVE @ Digital-News.it

Una produzione a cura di
Comunicare Digitale -  Piattaforma CONNECT | #FED2025
Media Partner: Digital-News.it

Il 12° HbbTV Symposium and Awards, che si terrà il 14-15 novembre 2024 a Londra, nel Regno Unito, offrirà una piattaforma unica per presentare e discutere gli sviluppi più recenti nel settore della TV connessa. Questo evento annuale di grande rilevanza, rivolto a operatori di piattaforme, emittenti, inserzionisti, adtech, organizzazioni di standard e aziende tecnologiche, è organizzato in collaborazione con Everyone TV. La joint venture, sostenuta dalle principali emittenti pubbliche del Regno Unito come BBC, ITV, Channel 4 e Channel 5, gestisce le piattaforme televisive gratuite Freeview e Freesat, e recentemente ha lanciato Freely, un servizio che permetterà agli utenti di guardare gratuitamente TV in diretta e on-demand, disponibile nel Regno Unito attraverso la nuova generazione di smart TV.

Il simposio di quest’anno seguirà il successo dell'introduzione dell'anno precedente, proponendo una conferenza tradizionale il primo giorno con keynote, panel e tavole rotonde. Il secondo giorno sarà dedicato a una "unconference", dove i partecipanti potranno decidere autonomamente gli argomenti e le discussioni, dando forma attivamente alle sessioni e alle conclusioni. I dettagli della seconda giornata saranno disponibili nell'Unconference Hub. Inoltre, durante l'evento, si terrà la settima edizione degli HbbTV Awards, con una serie di categorie dedicate a premiare le migliori pratiche e l'eccellenza nella comunità HbbTV. I premi saranno assegnati durante una cerimonia che avrà luogo la sera del primo giorno del simposio.

'HbbTV Symposium and Awards 2024 si terrà presso Church House, una rinomata sede per eventi e conferenze situata nel cuore di Westminster, nel centro di Londra. Questo edificio storico, che risale al 1887, offrirà una location prestigiosa e stimolante per delegati, sponsor, espositori e per il networking durante l'evento.

Durante il simposio, dirigenti di alto livello provenienti dal settore internazionale della TV connessa forniranno informazioni esclusive sugli sviluppi più recenti del settore. Le discussioni si concentreranno su nuovi servizi, esperienze innovative e le sfide del settore, con un focus particolare su specifiche, interoperabilità, regimi di standard e normative. Tra i principali argomenti trattati ci saranno i servizi rivolti ai consumatori, le innovazioni nei mercati HbbTV, l'applicazione per operatori HbbTV, la pubblicità mirata — inclusi i watermark per i mercati dei set-top box — la suite di test HbbTV e l'interoperabilità, nonché i canali IP lineari (live). Un tema rilevante sarà anche l'impatto dell'intelligenza artificiale sui modelli di business nel mercato televisivo.

Gli eventi sono disponibili live su www.forumeuropeo.tv, e on-demand su profili social di Comunicare Digitale e Youtube Digital-News.it

AGENDA - GIOVEDI 14 NOVEMBRE 2024 - CONFERENCE DAY

Orari indicati con fuso orario italiano (GMT+1)

Il Conference Day di giovedì 14 novembre 2024 inizierà alle 11:00 con la registrazione dei partecipanti, seguita da una sessione di caffè, networking e un'esposizione che permetterà ai partecipanti di interagire e scoprire le novità del settore. L'evento si aprirà ufficialmente alle 12:00 con un'introduzione a cura di Eoghan O'Sullivan, moderatore e facilitatore della giornata, che guiderà i partecipanti nell'agenda del giorno. Subito dopo, dalle 12:10 alle 12:20, ci sarà un momento dedicato ai pitch degli sponsor, in cui le aziende presenteranno i propri servizi e innovazioni in una serie di brevi interventi.

A seguire, dalle 12:20 alle 12:40, Vincent Grivet, presidente dell'HbbTV Association, terrà un keynote dal titolo "Welcome and State of the HbbTV Nation", nel quale fornirà un aggiornamento sullo stato di salute dell’associazione e sulle tendenze emergenti nel mondo dell'HbbTV. Dopo questa introduzione, dalle 12:40 alle 12:55, Jon Piesing, vicepresidente dell'HbbTV Association e presidente del gruppo di specifiche HbbTV, presenterà un altro keynote dal titolo "Update on our Specifications and Related Activities", in cui approfondirà le ultime novità sulle specifiche e sulle attività correlate. Subito dopo, dalle 12:55 alle 13:10, Paul Gray, Research Director di Omdia, offrirà un'analisi approfondita del mercato globale della televisione con il suo intervento "The Global TV Market Review".

Alle 13:10, Jonathan Thompson, CEO di Everyone TV, prenderà la parola per un keynote intitolato "Co-host Keynote", in cui esplorerà il ruolo della sua azienda e la sua visione per il futuro della televisione. A seguire, alle 13:25, Chris Poole, Lead R&D Engineer della BBC, presenterà una sessione intitolata "IP Linear Channels with an HbbTV Operator Application", nella quale parlerà dell'integrazione dei canali lineari IP con l'applicazione per operatori HbbTV. Successivamente, dalle 13:40 alle 14:20, si terrà una tavola rotonda dal titolo "Reaching IP-only Households - Possible Scenarios", con la partecipazione di esperti come Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer di Everyone TV, Paul Kane, Director of Technology, Partnerships & Distribution di ITV, e Alexis Ashley, Principal Engineer di YouView, per discutere dei vari scenari possibili per raggiungere le famiglie che utilizzano solo IP. La discussione sarà moderata da William Cooper, consulente indipendente.

Alle 14:20, Nicole Agudo Berbel, Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer di Joyn, presenterà il suo intervento dal titolo "Addressable Advertising: Strategic and Business Cases", esplorando le opportunità e le strategie legate alla pubblicità indirizzabile. Dopo questa presentazione, alle 14:30, ci sarà una pausa pranzo che darà ai partecipanti la possibilità di fare networking e visitare l'esposizione.

Nel pomeriggio, alle 15:30, Ophélie Boucaud, Principal Analyst di Dataxis, terrà un keynote dal titolo "HbbTV and Addressable Advertising Developments in Selected Markets Around the Globe", in cui esplorerà i progressi delle tecnologie HbbTV e della pubblicità indirizzabile in vari mercati globali. Alle 15:45, Peter Neumann, CTO dell'Addressable TV Initiative, e Leticia Noriega Gonzalez, Project Lead Hybrid TV di TP Vision, presenteranno insieme un intervento dal titolo "Ensuring Compliance of Devices with HbbTV-TA - Challenges and Lessons Learned", affrontando le sfide nella conformità dei dispositivi con l'HbbTV-TA. Alle 16:00, Leander Carell, Managing Director di Nowtilus, parlerà delle opportunità offerte dalla sostituzione dinamica degli annunci nella televisione lineare, con un focus particolare sulla monetizzazione in un contesto di cambiamento del comportamento degli spettatori.

Successivamente, dalle 16:15 alle 16:55, avrà luogo una tavola rotonda dal titolo "Addressable Advertising: Deployments, Developments and Challenges", moderata da Julian Clover di Broadband TV News, con la partecipazione di Philipp Rotermund, CEO di wedotv, John Bartlett, CTO e fondatore di BCi Digital, Olivier Cortambert, Head of Solutions Architecture di Yospace, e Aylen Alonso Montero, Global Account Director di TVekstra. A seguire, ci sarà una pausa caffè alle 16:55, che darà spazio a un'ulteriore opportunità di networking.

Nel tardo pomeriggio, alle 17:45, Maria Ingold, AI in Media CTO, terrà un keynote dal titolo "The AI Impact on HbbTV-based Solutions and Business Models", in cui esplorerà come l'intelligenza artificiale sta influenzando le soluzioni e i modelli di business basati su HbbTV. Alle 18:00, Marco Pellegrinato, Standard & Innovation Advisor di Mediaset, e Paolo Ferrara, Vice President - Director of Advertising and NextGenTV di Fincons, parleranno dell’evoluzione del DVB-I e dell'utilizzo dello standard HbbTV, presentando il percorso intrapreso da Mediaset e Fincons. Successivamente, dalle 18:15 alle 18:45, si terrà una tavola rotonda dal titolo "IP Channel Revolution: Mastering Launch Strategies with DVB-I & HbbTV", con la partecipazione di esperti come Jon Piesing, Director of Standardisation di TP Vision, Gordon Maynard, Director di OnScreen Publishing, Romualdo Federico, Technical Manager di Media Entertainment di Kineton, e Paul Higgs, Technology and Business Development di Huawei Technologies. La tavola rotonda sarà moderata da Ranjeet Kaur, Programme Director del Digital Television Group (DTG).

Alle 18:45, Olivier Tougeron, Head of Maintenance and Managed Services di Wiztivi, e Jean-Luc Deroudilhe, General Manager di Fransat e SVP Advanced TV Services di Eutelsat, presenteranno il loro intervento dal titolo "From Concept to Launch: The Game-Changing Impact of Wiztivi’s HbbTV App for Sat.tv Connect", in cui descriveranno l'impatto trasformativo dell'app HbbTV di Wiztivi per Sat.tv Connect. A seguire, alle 19:00, Robert Seeliger, Video Sustainability Lead di Fraunhofer FOKUS, esplorerà i miti e la realtà dello streaming sostenibile con una presentazione dal titolo "Green Streaming Decoded – Myths and Reality".

L'evento si concluderà alle 19:15 con una tavola rotonda dal titolo "HbbTV’s Unified Approach to Interoperability and Robustness in Next-Gen Devices & Services", con interventi di Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of DTV Standardization and Innovation di Samsung R&D Poland, Bob Campbell, Head of Technology, Strategy and Partnerships di Resillion, e Jon Piesing, Director of Standardisation di TP Vision, moderata ancora una volta da Ranjeet Kaur. La conferenza si chiuderà ufficialmente alle 19:35 con le osservazioni finali. La serata proseguirà alle 21:00 con la cerimonia di premiazione degli HbbTV Awards 2024, un evento di gala che celebrerà le migliori innovazioni e realizzazioni del settore HbbTV.

  • 11:00 - 12:00 Registration, Coffee, Networking & Exhibition

                                                              ð´   dalle 11:50 italiane collegamento in diretta streaming da Londra sul canale Youtube Digital-News.it ð´

  • 12:00 - 12:10 Introduction: Eoghan O'Sullivan, Moderator & Facilitator

  • 12:10 - 12:20 Sponsors' Elevator Pitches

  • 12:20 - 12:40 Welcome and State of the HbbTV Nation Keynote: Vincent Grivet, Chairman, HbbTV Association

  • 12:40 - 12:55 Keynote: Update on our Specifications and Related Activities: Jon Piesing, Vice-Chairman, HbbTV Association & Chair, HbbTV Specification Group

  • 12:55 - 13:10 Keynote: The Global TV Market Review: Paul Gray, Research Director, Omdia

  • 13:10 - 13:25 Co-host Keynote: Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV

  • 13:25 - 13:40 Presentation: IP linear channels with an HbbTV operator application: Chris Poole, Lead R&D Engineer, BBC R&D

  • 13:40 - 14:20 Roundtable: Reaching IP-only households - Possible scenarios: Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer, Everyone TV. Paul Kane, Director Of Technology, Partnerships & Distribution, ITV. Alexis Ashley, Principal Engineer, Media Delivery, YouView. Motoshi Bito, Business Development Manager, Vestel. Arne Redl, Senior Systems Engineer, SES/HD+. Moderator: William Cooper, Independent Consultant

  • 14:20 - 14:30 Presentation: Addressable Advertising: Strategic and business cases: Nicole Agudo Berbel, Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer Joyn, Seven.One Entertainment Group (ProSiebenSat.1)

  • 14:30 - 15:30 Lunch, Networking & Exhibition

  • 15:30 - 15:45 Keynote: HbbTV and Addressable Advertising developments in selected markets around the globe: Ophélie Boucaud, Principal Analyst, Dataxis

  • 15:45 - 16:00 Presentation: Ensuring compliance of devices with HbbTV-TA - Challenges and lessons learned: Peter Neumann, CTO, Addressable TV Initiative (ATVI). Leticia Noriega Gonzalez, Project Lead Hybrid TV, TP Vision

  • 16:00 - 16:15 Presentation: Dynamic ad substitution and monetisation cases of European broadcasters - How to tackle capped ad revenues and changing viewing behaviour in classic linear TV: Leander Carell, Managing Director, Nowtilus

  • 16:15 - 16:55 Roundtable: Addressable Advertising: Deployments, developments and challenges: Philipp Rotermund, CEO & Co-founder, wedotv. John Bartlett, CTO & Founder, BCi Digital. Olivier Cortambert, Head of Solutions Architecture, Yospace. Aylen Alonso Montero, Global Account Director, TVekstra. Moderator: Julian Clover, Broadband TV News

  • 16:55 - 17:45 Coffee, Networking & Exhibition

  • 17:45 - 18:00 Keynote: The AI impact on HbbTV-based solutions and business models: Maria Ingold, AI in Media CTO

  • 18:00 - 18:15 Presentation: Mediaset and Fincons’ journey: DVB-I evolution leveraging the HbbTV standard: Marco Pellegrinato, Standard & Innovation Advisor, Mediaset. Paolo Ferrara, Vice President - Director of Advertising and NextGenTV, Fincons

  • 18:15 - 18:45 Panel: IP Channel Revolution: Mastering Launch Strategies with DVB-I & HbbTV: Jon Piesing, Director, Standardisation, TP Vision. Gordon Maynard, Director, OnScreen Publishing. Romualdo Federico, Technical Manager, Media Entertainment, Kineton. Paul Higgs, Technology and Business Development, Huawei Technologies. Moderator: Ranjeet Kaur, Programme Director, Digital Television Group (DTG)

  • 18:45 - 19:00 Presentation: From concept to launch: The game-changing impact of Wiztivi’s HbbTV app for Sat.tv Connect: Olivier Tougeron, Head of Maintenance and Managed Services, Wiztivi. Jean-Luc Deroudilhe, General Manager of Fransat and SVP Advanced TV Services, Eutelsat

  • 19:00 - 19:15 Presentation: Green Streaming decoded – myths and reality: Robert Seeliger, Video Sustainability Lead, Fraunhofer FOKUS

  • 19:15 - 19:35 Panel: HbbTV’s Unified Approach to Interoperability and Robustness in Next-Gen Devices & Services: Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of DTV Standardization and Innovation, Samsung R&D Poland, Chair of HbbTV Testing Group. Bob Campbell, Head of Technology, Strategy and Partnerships, Global Conformance and Interoperability, Resillion, Chair of HbbTV Improving Interoperability Task Force (IITF). Jon Piesing, Director, Standardisation, TP Vision. Moderator: Ranjeet Kaur, Programme Director, Digital Television Group (DTG)

  • 19:35 - 19:40 Closing Remarks – End of Day One Conference

  • 21:00 - 23:30 HbbTV Awards 2024 Reception and Ceremony

