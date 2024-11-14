12° HbbTV Symposium & Awards 2024 🔴 Segui la Diretta Streaming OGGI su Digital-News.it

IN DIRETTA STREAMING DALLE 11:50 ITALIANE

Il 12° HbbTV Symposium and Awards, che si terrà il 14-15 novembre 2024 a Londra, nel Regno Unito, offrirà una piattaforma unica per presentare e discutere gli sviluppi più recenti nel settore della TV connessa. Questo evento annuale di grande rilevanza, rivolto a operatori di piattaforme, emittenti, inserzionisti, adtech, organizzazioni di standard e aziende tecnologiche, è organizzato in collaborazione con Everyone TV. La joint venture, sostenuta dalle principali emittenti pubbliche del Regno Unito come BBC, ITV, Channel 4 e Channel 5, gestisce le piattaforme televisive gratuite Freeview e Freesat, e recentemente ha lanciato Freely, un servizio che permetterà agli utenti di guardare gratuitamente TV in diretta e on-demand, disponibile nel Regno Unito attraverso la nuova generazione di smart TV.

Il simposio di quest’anno seguirà il successo dell'introduzione dell'anno precedente, proponendo una conferenza tradizionale il primo giorno con keynote, panel e tavole rotonde. Il secondo giorno sarà dedicato a una "unconference", dove i partecipanti potranno decidere autonomamente gli argomenti e le discussioni, dando forma attivamente alle sessioni e alle conclusioni. I dettagli della seconda giornata saranno disponibili nell'Unconference Hub. Inoltre, durante l'evento, si terrà la settima edizione degli HbbTV Awards, con una serie di categorie dedicate a premiare le migliori pratiche e l'eccellenza nella comunità HbbTV. I premi saranno assegnati durante una cerimonia che avrà luogo la sera del primo giorno del simposio.

'HbbTV Symposium and Awards 2024 si terrà presso Church House, una rinomata sede per eventi e conferenze situata nel cuore di Westminster, nel centro di Londra. Questo edificio storico, che risale al 1887, offrirà una location prestigiosa e stimolante per delegati, sponsor, espositori e per il networking durante l'evento.

Durante il simposio, dirigenti di alto livello provenienti dal settore internazionale della TV connessa forniranno informazioni esclusive sugli sviluppi più recenti del settore. Le discussioni si concentreranno su nuovi servizi, esperienze innovative e le sfide del settore, con un focus particolare su specifiche, interoperabilità, regimi di standard e normative. Tra i principali argomenti trattati ci saranno i servizi rivolti ai consumatori, le innovazioni nei mercati HbbTV, l'applicazione per operatori HbbTV, la pubblicità mirata — inclusi i watermark per i mercati dei set-top box — la suite di test HbbTV e l'interoperabilità, nonché i canali IP lineari (live). Un tema rilevante sarà anche l'impatto dell'intelligenza artificiale sui modelli di business nel mercato televisivo.

Il Conference Day di giovedì 14 novembre 2024 inizierà alle 11:00 con la registrazione dei partecipanti, seguita da una sessione di caffè, networking e un'esposizione che permetterà ai partecipanti di interagire e scoprire le novità del settore. L'evento si aprirà ufficialmente alle 12:00 con un'introduzione a cura di Eoghan O'Sullivan, moderatore e facilitatore della giornata, che guiderà i partecipanti nell'agenda del giorno. Subito dopo, dalle 12:10 alle 12:20, ci sarà un momento dedicato ai pitch degli sponsor, in cui le aziende presenteranno i propri servizi e innovazioni in una serie di brevi interventi.

A seguire, dalle 12:20 alle 12:40, Vincent Grivet, presidente dell'HbbTV Association, terrà un keynote dal titolo "Welcome and State of the HbbTV Nation", nel quale fornirà un aggiornamento sullo stato di salute dell’associazione e sulle tendenze emergenti nel mondo dell'HbbTV. Dopo questa introduzione, dalle 12:40 alle 12:55, Jon Piesing, vicepresidente dell'HbbTV Association e presidente del gruppo di specifiche HbbTV, presenterà un altro keynote dal titolo "Update on our Specifications and Related Activities", in cui approfondirà le ultime novità sulle specifiche e sulle attività correlate. Subito dopo, dalle 12:55 alle 13:10, Paul Gray, Research Director di Omdia, offrirà un'analisi approfondita del mercato globale della televisione con il suo intervento "The Global TV Market Review".

Alle 13:10, Jonathan Thompson, CEO di Everyone TV, prenderà la parola per un keynote intitolato "Co-host Keynote", in cui esplorerà il ruolo della sua azienda e la sua visione per il futuro della televisione. A seguire, alle 13:25, Chris Poole, Lead R&D Engineer della BBC, presenterà una sessione intitolata "IP Linear Channels with an HbbTV Operator Application", nella quale parlerà dell'integrazione dei canali lineari IP con l'applicazione per operatori HbbTV. Successivamente, dalle 13:40 alle 14:20, si terrà una tavola rotonda dal titolo "Reaching IP-only Households - Possible Scenarios", con la partecipazione di esperti come Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer di Everyone TV, Paul Kane, Director of Technology, Partnerships & Distribution di ITV, e Alexis Ashley, Principal Engineer di YouView, per discutere dei vari scenari possibili per raggiungere le famiglie che utilizzano solo IP. La discussione sarà moderata da William Cooper, consulente indipendente.

Alle 14:20, Nicole Agudo Berbel, Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer di Joyn, presenterà il suo intervento dal titolo "Addressable Advertising: Strategic and Business Cases", esplorando le opportunità e le strategie legate alla pubblicità indirizzabile. Dopo questa presentazione, alle 14:30, ci sarà una pausa pranzo che darà ai partecipanti la possibilità di fare networking e visitare l'esposizione.

Nel pomeriggio, alle 15:30, Ophélie Boucaud, Principal Analyst di Dataxis, terrà un keynote dal titolo "HbbTV and Addressable Advertising Developments in Selected Markets Around the Globe", in cui esplorerà i progressi delle tecnologie HbbTV e della pubblicità indirizzabile in vari mercati globali. Alle 15:45, Peter Neumann, CTO dell'Addressable TV Initiative, e Leticia Noriega Gonzalez, Project Lead Hybrid TV di TP Vision, presenteranno insieme un intervento dal titolo "Ensuring Compliance of Devices with HbbTV-TA - Challenges and Lessons Learned", affrontando le sfide nella conformità dei dispositivi con l'HbbTV-TA. Alle 16:00, Leander Carell, Managing Director di Nowtilus, parlerà delle opportunità offerte dalla sostituzione dinamica degli annunci nella televisione lineare, con un focus particolare sulla monetizzazione in un contesto di cambiamento del comportamento degli spettatori.

Successivamente, dalle 16:15 alle 16:55, avrà luogo una tavola rotonda dal titolo "Addressable Advertising: Deployments, Developments and Challenges", moderata da Julian Clover di Broadband TV News, con la partecipazione di Philipp Rotermund, CEO di wedotv, John Bartlett, CTO e fondatore di BCi Digital, Olivier Cortambert, Head of Solutions Architecture di Yospace, e Aylen Alonso Montero, Global Account Director di TVekstra. A seguire, ci sarà una pausa caffè alle 16:55, che darà spazio a un'ulteriore opportunità di networking.

Nel tardo pomeriggio, alle 17:45, Maria Ingold, AI in Media CTO, terrà un keynote dal titolo "The AI Impact on HbbTV-based Solutions and Business Models", in cui esplorerà come l'intelligenza artificiale sta influenzando le soluzioni e i modelli di business basati su HbbTV. Alle 18:00, Marco Pellegrinato, Standard & Innovation Advisor di Mediaset, e Paolo Ferrara, Vice President - Director of Advertising and NextGenTV di Fincons, parleranno dell’evoluzione del DVB-I e dell'utilizzo dello standard HbbTV, presentando il percorso intrapreso da Mediaset e Fincons. Successivamente, dalle 18:15 alle 18:45, si terrà una tavola rotonda dal titolo "IP Channel Revolution: Mastering Launch Strategies with DVB-I & HbbTV", con la partecipazione di esperti come Jon Piesing, Director of Standardisation di TP Vision, Gordon Maynard, Director di OnScreen Publishing, Romualdo Federico, Technical Manager di Media Entertainment di Kineton, e Paul Higgs, Technology and Business Development di Huawei Technologies. La tavola rotonda sarà moderata da Ranjeet Kaur, Programme Director del Digital Television Group (DTG).

Alle 18:45, Olivier Tougeron, Head of Maintenance and Managed Services di Wiztivi, e Jean-Luc Deroudilhe, General Manager di Fransat e SVP Advanced TV Services di Eutelsat, presenteranno il loro intervento dal titolo "From Concept to Launch: The Game-Changing Impact of Wiztivi’s HbbTV App for Sat.tv Connect", in cui descriveranno l'impatto trasformativo dell'app HbbTV di Wiztivi per Sat.tv Connect. A seguire, alle 19:00, Robert Seeliger, Video Sustainability Lead di Fraunhofer FOKUS, esplorerà i miti e la realtà dello streaming sostenibile con una presentazione dal titolo "Green Streaming Decoded – Myths and Reality".

L'evento si concluderà alle 19:15 con una tavola rotonda dal titolo "HbbTV’s Unified Approach to Interoperability and Robustness in Next-Gen Devices & Services", con interventi di Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of DTV Standardization and Innovation di Samsung R&D Poland, Bob Campbell, Head of Technology, Strategy and Partnerships di Resillion, e Jon Piesing, Director of Standardisation di TP Vision, moderata ancora una volta da Ranjeet Kaur. La conferenza si chiuderà ufficialmente alle 19:35 con le osservazioni finali. La serata proseguirà alle 21:00 con la cerimonia di premiazione degli HbbTV Awards 2024, un evento di gala che celebrerà le migliori innovazioni e realizzazioni del settore HbbTV.

The Conference Day on Thursday, November 14, 2024, will begin at 11:00 a.m. with participant registration, followed by a coffee session, networking, and an exhibit that will allow attendees to interact and learn about industry news. The event will officially open at 12:00 p.m. with an introduction by Eoghan O'Sullivan, the day's moderator and facilitator, who will guide participants through the day's agenda. Immediately afterwards, from 12:10 to 12:20 p.m. , there will be a time for sponsor pitches, in which companies will present their services and innovations in a series of short talks.

Following this, from 12:20 to 12:40 p.m., Vincent Grivet, president of the HbbTV Association, will deliver a keynote entitled “Welcome and State of the HbbTV Nation, ” in which he will provide an update on the health of the association and emerging trends in the world of HbbTV. Following this introduction, from 12:40 to 12:55 p.m., Jon Piesing, vice president of the HbbTV Association and chair of the HbbTV Specifications Group, will present another keynote titled “Update on our Specifications and Related Activities, ” in which he will elaborate on the latest news on specifications and related activities. Immediately afterwards, from 12:55 to 1:10 p.m., Paul Gray, Research Director at Omdia, will offer an in-depth analysis of the global TV market with his keynote “The Global TV Market Review”.

At 1:10 p.m., Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV, will speak for a keynote titled “Co-host Keynote, ” in which he will explore his company's role and vision for the future of television. Next, at 1:25 p.m., Chris Poole, Lead R&D Engineer at BBC, will present a session titled “IP Linear Channels with an HbbTV Operator Application, ” in which he will discuss the integration of IP Linear Channels with the HbbTV Operator Application. Then, from 1:40 to 2:20 p.m., a panel discussion titled “Reaching IP-only Households - Possible Scenarios” will be held, featuring experts such as Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer of Everyone TV, Paul Kane, Director of Technology, Partnerships & Distribution at ITV, and Alexis Ashley, Principal Engineer at YouView, to discuss various possible scenarios for reaching IP-only households. The discussion will be moderated by William Cooper, an independent consultant.

At 2:20 p.m., Nicole Agudo Berbel, Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer of Joyn, will present her talk entitled “AddressableAdvertising: Strategic and Business Cases, ” exploring opportunities and strategies related to addressable advertising. Following this presentation, at 2:30 p.m., there will be a lunch break that will give attendees a chance to network and tour the exhibition.

In the afternoon, at 3:30 p.m., Ophélie Boucaud, Principal Analyst at Dataxis, will give a keynote titled “HbbTV and Addressable Advertising Developments in Selected Markets Around the Globe, ” in which she will explore advances in HbbTV technologies and addressable advertising in various global markets. At 3:45 p.m., Peter Neumann, CTO of the Addressable TV Initiative, and Leticia Noriega Gonzalez, Project Lead Hybrid TV at TP Vision, will jointly present a talk titled “Ensuring Compliance of Devices with HbbTV-TA - Challenges and Lessons Learned, ” addressing challenges in device compliance with HbbTV-TA. At 4:00 p.m., Leander Carell, Managing Director of Nowtilus, will talk about the opportunities presented by dynamic ad replacement in linear television, with a special focus on monetization in the context of changing viewer behavior.

Next, from 4:15 to 4:55 p.m., a panel discussion titled “Addressable Advertising: Deployments, Developments and Challenges” will take place, moderated by Julian Clover of Broadband TV News, featuring Philipp Rotermund, CEO of wedotv, John Bartlett, CTO and founder of BCi Digital, Olivier Cortambert, Head of Solutions Architecture of Yospace, and Aylen Alonso Montero, Global Account Director of TVekstra. Following this, there will be a coffee break at 4:55 p.m., which will provide space for an additional networking opportunity.

In the late afternoon, at 5:45 p.m. , Maria Ingold, AI in Media CTO, will give a keynote titled “The AI Impact on HbbTV-based Solutions and Business Models, ” in which she will explore howartificial intelligence is affecting HbbTV-based solutions and business models . At 6:00 p.m., Marco Pellegrinato, Standard & Innovation Advisor at Mediaset, and Paolo Ferrara, Vice President - Director of Advertising and NextGenTV at Fincons, will talk about the evolution of DVB-I and the use of the HbbTV standard , presenting the path taken by Mediaset and Fincons. Then, from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., a panel discussion entitled “IP Channel Revolution: Mastering Launch Strategies with DVB-I & HbbTV” will be held, featuring experts such as Jon Piesing, Director of Standardization at TP Vision, Gordon Maynard, Director of OnScreen Publishing, Romualdo Federico, Technical Manager of Media Entertainment at Kineton, and Paul Higgs, Technology and Business Development at Huawei Technologies. The panel discussion will be moderated by Ranjeet Kaur, Program Director of the Digital Television Group (DTG).

At 6:45 p.m., Olivier Tougeron, Head of Maintenance and Managed Services at Wiztivi, and Jean-Luc Deroudilhe, General Manager of Fransat and SVP Advanced TV Services at Eutelsat, will present their talk titled “From Concept to Launch: The Game-Changing Impact of Wiztivi's HbbTV App for Sat.tv Connect, ‘ in which they will describe the transformative impact of Wiztivi ’s HbbTV app for Sat.tv Connect. Next, at 7 p.m., Robert Seeliger, Video Sustainability Lead at Fraunhofer FOKUS, will explore the myths and reality of sustainable streaming with a presentation titled “Green Streaming Decoded - Myths and Reality”.

The event will conclude at 7:15 p.m. with a panel discussion titled “HbbTV's Unified Approach to Interoperability and Robustness in Next-Gen Devices & Services, ” with talks by Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of DTV Standardization and Innovation at Samsung R&D Poland, Bob Campbell, Head of Technology, Strategy and Partnerships at Resillion, and Jon Piesing, Director of Standardization at TP Vision, moderated once again by Ranjeet Kaur. The conference will officially close at 7:35 p.m. with closing remarks. The evening will continue at 9:00 p.m. with the HbbTV Awards 2024, a gala event celebrating the best innovations and achievements in the HbbTV industry.

