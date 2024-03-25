DAZN e TIM: Nuovo Accordo fino al 2029 per la Serie A e Offerta Sportiva Globale su TimVision

DAZN e TIM annunciano il nuovo accordo di distribuzione non esclusivo che consentirà ai clienti TimVision di continuare a vedere le dieci partite di ogni giornata del Campionato di Serie A per le prossime cinque stagioni fino al 2029, oltre a tutta l’offerta sportiva della piattaforma globale di intrattenimento e live streaming.

Grazie a questa intesa i clienti TimVision potranno vivere anche le emozioni di alcune tra le migliori competizioni europee come La Liga Portugal Betclic e la UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oltre al calcio, verrà proposto il grande spettacolo del football americano National Football League (NFL), il basket con la Serie A UnipolSai, le migliori partite della BCL e gli eventi FIBA, la boxe, UFC e il meglio del fighting internazionale. Disponibili anche gli eventi sportivi trasmessi sui canali Eurosport 1HD e 2HD con i tornei più prestigiosi di tennis come l’Australian Open e il Roland Garros, il ciclismo dal Giro d'Italia al Tour de France, fino agli sport invernali con i Campionati del Mondo di Sci e gli attesissimi appuntamenti con i Giochi Olimpici estivi e invernali.

“Siamo contenti dell’accordo di reciproca soddisfazione siglato con TIM che si conferma un nostro partner strategico a livello tecnologico e distributivo. L’intesa che vede un rinnovato approccio al mercato e che rappresenta un cambio di passo nel settore dei contenuti premium relativi ad eventi sportivi live, è volta a supportare lo sviluppo del business con l’obiettivo di ampliare la capacità di commercializzazione del nostro servizio per raggiungere il maggior numero di tifosi”, commenta Stefano Azzi, CEO di DAZN Italia.

“Grazie a questo accordo con DAZN andiamo a rafforzare ulteriormente il posizionamento di TimVision come piattaforma streaming più completa sul mercato italiano, l’unica che riunisce tutti i principali content brand globali componendo un catalogo straordinario di film, serie tv, cartoni e show per tutta la famiglia, oltre ai migliori contenuti sportivi”, dichiara Andrea Rossini, Chief Consumer, Small & Medium and Mobile Wholesale Market Officer di TIM. “L’intesa rientra nella più ampia strategia del nostro Gruppo volta a creare la prima ‘customer platform’ italiana di servizi e contenuti di qualità per i nostri clienti, facendo leva sulla forza del nostro brand e dei nostri canali di vendita”.

TIM and DAZN announce the new non-exclusive distribution agreement that will allow TimVision customers to continue watching the ten matches of the Serie A Championship played every day for the next five seasons until 2029, in addition to the entire sports offer of the global entertainment and live streaming platform.

Thanks to this agreement, TimVision customers will also be able to experience the excitement of some of Europe’s top competitions such as La Liga Portugal Betclic and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. In addition to football, they will also have access to the great show of the American National Football League (NFL), basketball with the UnipolSai Serie A, the best BCL matches and FIBA events, boxing, UFC and the best of international combat sports. The sporting events broadcast on the Eurosport 1HD and 2HD channels will also be available, including the most prestigious tennis tournaments such as the Australian Open and Roland Garros, cycling from the Giro d’Italia to the Tour de France, and winter sports with the Ski World Championships and the eagerly awaited Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

“Thanks to this agreement with DAZN we are further strengthening TimVision’s position as the most comprehensive streaming platform on the Italian market, the only one that brings together all the major global content brands, composing an extraordinary catalogue of films, TV series, cartoons and shows for the whole family, as well as the best sports content,” says Andrea Rossini, Chief Consumer, Small & Medium and Mobile Wholesale Market Officer at TIM. “This agreement is part of our Group’s broader strategy to create the first Italian ‘customer platform’ of quality services and content for our customers, leveraging the strength of our brand and our sales channels.”

“We are delighted with the mutually satisfactory agreement signed with TIM, which confirms itself as one of our strategic partners on the technological and distribution level. The agreement, which sees a renewed approach to the market and represents a change of pace in the segment of premium content related to live sporting events, is aimed at supporting the development of the business with the objective of expanding the marketing capacity of our service to reach the largest number of fans,” commented Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia.