House of the Dragon: iniziate le riprese della terza stagione, prossimamente su Sky e NOW

11° HbbTV Symposium & Awards Napoli 2023 | Review

Welcome to Naples! The 11th HBB TV Symposium is here, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry for two unforgettable days of insights, discussions, and networking. 📅 Day 1: A traditional conference with top-tier speakers, sharing their expertise and vision for the future of HBB TV. 💡 Day 2: A fresh, innovative un-conference format, where attendees shape the agenda and engage in dynamic, interactive sessions. Five conference streams, lots of interaction...