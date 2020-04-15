Speciale Digital-News.it | Televisioni di stato - Continente Europa

Ci ha sempre affascinato (e sopratutto in questo periodo di forzata pausa) riuscire a vedere il primo canale, ovvero quello che di norma è quello ufficiale, di ogni paese estero. In questo il satellite ci dà ovviamente una grossa mano, meglio se con impianto motorizzato.

Il nostro Dario Altieri (grazie all'aiuto anche di altri utenti della community) ha preparato una interessante guida prendendo in esame le televisioni di Stato europee indicando anche ove possibile tutti i riferimenti per la sintonia manuale o per la visione in live streaming grazie a Internet.

Albania:

- RTSH (Radio Televizioni Shqiptar) - Link web: https://www.rtsh.al/ - Screenshot

Il primo canale (RTSH 1) non è trasmesso via satellite, ma è disponibile solo in streaming tramite l'app ufficiale "RTSH Tani" ed in parte sul sito ufficiale.

A 16°E (12639 H - 10833 3/5 DVB-S2/8PSK) sono presenti, in chiaro, il terzo canale (RTSH 3) e una selezione di canali tutti prodotti dalla RTSH. Qui, FTA, anche il primo canale radio albanese.

Il Mux Tvsh1 in digitale terrestre arriva anche nelle coste italiane della Puglia, specie nelle zone di Otranto, per ovvi motivi geografici.





Andorra:

- ATV (Andorra Televisió) - Link web: https://www.andorradifusio.ad/ - Screenshot

Ad Andorra esiste un unico cavale tv di stato (ATV), prodotto dalla RTVA che gestisce anche il canale radio di stato (RNA). Ne' il canale tv (ATV), ne quello radio (RNA)

Entrambi i canali sono visibili in streaming sul sito https://www.andorradifusio.ad/





Armenia:

- 1TV - Link web: https://www.1tv.am/en - Screenshot



13°E: 11334 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air





Austria:

- ORF (Österreichischer Rundfunk) - Link web: https://der.orf.at/ - Screenshot



19,2°E: 12692 H - 22000 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - SD - Criptato

19,2°E: 11303 H - 22000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato







Nelle aree di confine italiane il primo canale austriaco ORF è presente nel MUX Ras1 del digitale terrestre. Mentre il canale HD è inserito nel MUX Ras4. (fonte OtgTV http://www.otgtv.it/ / Ras https://www.ras.bz.it/it/

Azerbaigian:

In Azerbaigian la tv storica è AzTV, mentre Ictimai TV, nata dopo molti anni è l'unica tv azera a far parte della EBU.

- AzTV (AzÉrbaycan TeleviziyasÄ±) - Link web: http://www.aztv.az/index.php/az - Screenshot



13°E: 11296 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air

46°E: 11175 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air



- Ictimai TV (Ä°ctimai Televiziya) - Link web: https://itv.az/ - Screenshot



13°E: 11296 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air

46°E: 11175 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air





Bielorussia:

- Belarus-1 - Link web: https://www.tvr.by/eng - Screenshot



Il primo canale bielorusso (Belarus-1) non è trasmesso via satellite ma solo nel loro digitale terrestre. Unico modo per vederlo è in streaming dal sito ufficiale (https://www.tvr.by/eng/televidenie/belarus-1/).

L'azienda di stato TVR produce infine un canale "all news", Belarus24, trasmesso nella versione HD da Hotbird 13°E (11566 H 29900 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - FTA) e nella versione SD dall'ABS-2 a 74,9°E (11665V 44922 5/6 DVB-S/MPEG-2).





Belgio:

In Belgio è largamente diffusa la TV via cavo ed inoltre non esiste un unico operatore in quanto vengono parlate tre lingue: francese, tedesco e fiammingo. Ecco quindi la presenza di RTBF (Radio-Télévision Belge de la Communauté Française), VRT (Vlaamse Radio- en Televisieomroeporganisatie) e BRF (Belgischer Rundfunk) quest'ultima trasmessa solo ed esclusivamente via cavo.



- RTBF - Link web: https://www.rtbf.be/ - Screenshot

Il primo canale belga francofono è La Une.

13°E: 10930 H - 30000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Telesat (tnx Fab90)



- VRT - Link web: https://www.vrt.be/nl/ - Screenshot

Il primo canale fiammingo si chiama invece Één.

9°E: 12074 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Joyne

23,5° E: 12188 H - 29900 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Canaal Digitaal e TV Vlaanderen (tnx Fab90)



- BRF - Link web: https://brf.be/ - Screenshot





Bosnia Erzegovina:

- BHRT (BosanskohercegovaÄka radiotelevizija) - Link web: https://bhrt.ba/ - Screenshot



16°E: 11471 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Il primo canale bosniaco, erede della storica Tv Sarajevo, è visibile in chiaro in streaming (https://bhrt.ba/uzivo/)





Bulgaria:

- BNT (Balgarska Nationalna Televizija) - Link web: https://www.bnt.bg/bg - Screenshot



33°E: 12646 H - 13910 3/4 DVB-S2/QPSK Multistream - Free to air (tnx Another)

39°E: 12309 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto A1 Bulgaria

39°E: 12271 H - 30000 7/8 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Criptato - Pacchetto Bulsatcom

45°E: 12520 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Vivacom



Il primo canale bulgaro, per i soli residenti in Bulgaria, è visibile anche in streaming.





Croazia:

- HRT (Hrvatska radiotelevizija) - Link web: https://www.hrt.hr/ - Screenshot



16°E: 11637 V - 30000 2/3 DVB-S2 - HD - Free to air/Criptato

16°E: 11595 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2 - Criptato - Pacchetto Max Tv

16°E: 11554 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2 - Criptato - Pacchetto A1 Croatia



Il primo canale croato (HRT 1), inoltre è visibile in digitale terrestre, in parte della costa adriatica italiana veicolato dal MUX Hrt A.





Cipro:

- RIK - Link web: http://cybc.com.cy/ - Screenshot



Il primo canale cipriota (RIK 1) non è trasmesso via satellite. Sulla fascia di Clarke è disponibile solo la versione "Sat" chiamata RIK Sat captabile a 13°E (12111 V - 27500 3/4) e a 39°E (12242 H - 13381 3/4 e 12441 V - 23670 2/3). Online è presente anche uno streaming sul sito ufficiale (http://cybc.com.cy/live-tv/) ma probabilmente per i soli residenti a Cipro.





Città del Vaticano:

- CTV (Centro Televisivo Vaticano) - Link web: https://www.vaticannews.va/it.html - Screenshot



Il canale del CTV non è più trasmesso via satellite, tuttavia si trova a 33°E in chiaro ma in un insolito transponder in modalità DualStream. Per i residenti di Roma, il canale è trasmesso nel Mux Ctv del digitale terrestre sul canale UHF 45. Inoltre è visibile in streaming (http://www.comunicazione.va/it/servizi/live.html).





Repubblica Ceca:

- CT (Äeská televize) - Link web: https://www.ceskatelevize.cz/ - Screenshot



30°W: 11731 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - temp. Free to air

0,8°W: 12054 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Digi

0,8°W: 11804 V - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto UPC Direct

23,5°E: 12343 H - 29900 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Skylink

16°E: 11055 V - 27500 4/5 DVB-S2/QPSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto AntikSat





Danimarca:

- DR - Link web: https://www.dr.dk/ - Screenshot



5°E: 11305 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Viasat Danmark

0,8°W: 10903 H - 25000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Canal Digital Dan/Nor



Il canale di stato DR1 è disponibile anche in streaming per gli abitanti di Danimarca, Groenlandia e Isole Faroe.





Estonia:

- ETV (Eesti Televisioon) - Link web: https://etv.err.ee/ - Screenshot



5°E: 11958 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Viasat





Finlandia:

- YLE (Yleisradio Oy) - Link web: https://yle.fi/ - Screenshot



0,8°E: 10872 V - 25000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Canal Digital Nor





Francia:

In Francia il canale storico TF1 è stato privatizzato nel 1987, da quel momento i canali pubblici sono della statale France Television. In ogni caso in questa lista vengono riportati sia TF1 che France2, principali reti d'oltralpe.



- TF1 - Link web: https://www.tf1.fr/ - Screenshot



5°W: 11509 H - 29500 8/9 Multistream DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air

5°W: 11096 V - 29950 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Fransat

13°E: 11681 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Bis TV

19,2°E: 12168 V - 29700 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Canal+ Fra/Orange



- France 2 - Link web: https://www.france.tv/ - Screenshot



5°W: 11509 H - 29500 8/9 Multistream DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air

5°W: 11554 V - 29950 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Fransat

13°E: 11681 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Bis TV

19,2°E: 12168 V - 29700 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Canal+ Fra/Orange



In Valle d'Aosta il canale France 2 è inserito nel Mux A Rai del digitale terrestre, ed inoltre lo stesso canale è presente nel MUX Rai F (fonte OtgTv).

TF1 e France 2 sono inoltre ricevibili in zone di confine (es. Ventimiglia) tramite digitale terrestre (MUX Tnt 1B e Tnt 6) e in Sardegna (MUX Tnt 1C e Tnt 6). Il segnale dalla Corsica arriva anche nelle zone costiere e in alcune parti dell'entroterra toscano.





Georgia:

- 1TV - Link web: https://1tv.ge/ - Screenshot



46°E: 11095 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air

36°E: 11212 H - 14400 3/5 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Free to air

31,5°E: 12207 V - 27500 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Magti TV





Germania:

- ARD (Arbeitsgemeinschaft der öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunkanstalten der Bundesrepublik Deutschland) - Link web: http://www.ard.de - Screenshot



19,2°E: 11494 H - 22000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Free to air

19,2°E: 11836 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S - Free to air

3°W: 3740 V - 5048 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air



In Alto-Adige è ricevibile in chiaro in digitale terrestre mediante il MUX Ras 1.





Gibilterra:

- GBC TV (Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation) - Link web: https://www.gbc.gi - Screenshot



Il primo canale di Gibilterra non è trasmesso via satellite, ma è accessibile in streaming (https://www.gbc.gi/tv/watch-live) (tnx STANLEY_CASSIDY)





Grecia:

- ERT/EPT (Ellinikí Radiofonía Tileórasi) - Link web: https://www.ert.gr/ - Screenshot



9°E: 12054 H - 27500 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Cosmote

13°E: 11823 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Nova

39°E: 12224 H - 13381 3/4 DVB-S2/QPSK - Criptato



Il canale (EPT 1/ERT 1) è tuttavia visibile in chiaro in streaming (https://webtv.ert.gr/ert1-live/).





Groenlandia:



- KNR (Kalaallit Nunaata Radioa) - Link web: https://knr.gl/kl/knr-tv - Screenshot



La Groenlandia pur dipendendo politicamente dalla Danimarca ha la propria tv di stato, si tratta di KNR. Il canale un tempo ricevibile in banda C a 34,5°W, ora è solo in streaming sul sito ufficiale (tnx ZWOBOT).





Ungheria:

- M1 - Link web: http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m1/ - Screenshot



9°E: 11958 V - 27500 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Free to air

30°W: 11731 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - temp. Free to air



Il primo canale ungherese M1 è inoltre presente, criptato sulle seguenti posizioni orbitali (16°E, 23,5°E, 31,5°E, 0,8°W, 4°W).





Islanda:

- RÚV (Sjónvarpið) - Link web: https://www.ruv.is/ - Screenshot



0,8°W: 11389 H - 24500 7/8 DVB-S - Criptato



Il canale purtroppo oltre ad essere criptato è in un beam difficilmente ricevibile dall'Italia. E' presente anche uno streaming (https://www.ruv.is/sjonvarp/beint?channel=ruv) ma solo per i residenti in Islanda.

Sullo stesso trasnponder satellitare, in chiaro, vi è il primo canale radio.





Isole Faroe:

- Kringvarp Føroya - Link web: https://kvf.fo/ - Screenshot



Pur dipendendo politicamente dalla Danimarca, le Isole Faroe hanno la propria tv. Tuttavia il canale non è trasmesso via satellite, ma è accessibile in streaming (https://kvf.fo/live/1). (tnx STANLEY_CASSIDY)





Irlanda:

- RTÉ (Raidió Teilifís Éireann) - Link web: https://www.rte.ie/ - Screenshot



28,2°E: 11914 H - 27500 5/6 DVB-S - Criptato

28,2°E: 12246 V - 27500 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato

9°E: 20185 L - 25000 2/3 DVB-S2/QPSK - HD - Free to air // Il canale, in banda Ka, si trova in un beam praticamente impossibile da ricevere dall'Italia, non arriva nemmeno a Londra. (tnx ZWOBOT)



Il canale Rte One è accessibile in streaming (https://www.rte.ie/player/onnow) ma solo per i residenti in Irlanda.





Italia:

- RAI (Radio Televisione Italiana) - Link web: https://www.rai.it - Screenshot



13°E: 10992 V - 27500 2/3 DVB-S/QPSK - Free to air/Criptato

13°E 11766 V - 29900 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Tivùsat

9°E: 12322 H - 27500 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Kabelkiosk

7°E: 11596 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/QPSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Digiturk

5°W: 11179 V - 30000 3/5 DVB-S2/8PSK Multistream - Free to air

30°W 11811 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - temp. Free to air - Pacchetto Fotelka





Kosovo:

- RTK (Radio Televizioni i Kosovës) - Link web: https://www.rtklive.com/sq/index.php - Screenshot



16°E: 10762 H - 30000 3/5 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air



Il primo canale kosovaro (RTK 1) così come RTK2, RTK3 e RTK4 sono visibili anche in streaming (http://www.rtklive.com/sq/livestream/rtk1/).





Lettonia:

- LTV (Latvijas TelevÄ«zija) - Link web: https://ltv.lsm.lv/lv/ - Screenshot



5°E: 11785 V - 27500 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Il canale (LTV1) è visibile in streaming (https://ltv.lsm.lv/lv/tieshraide/ltv1/live.360/) in chiaro.





Liechtenstein:

- 1FL - Link web: http://www.1fl.li/ - Screenshot

In Lietchenstein apparentemente non sembra esserci un canale di stato ma solo 1FL che di fatto è un'emittente privata. Del canale 1FL tuttavia non vi è traccia sulla fascia di Clarke, quindi molto probabilmente è diffuso solo in tecnica terrestre/cavo.





Lituania:

- LRT (Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija) - Link web: https://www.lrt.lt/ - Screenshot



5°E: 11938 V - 27500 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Il canale LRT Televizija è in un beam difficoltoso per l'Italia. E' ricevibile anche in streaming (https://www.lrt.lt/mediateka/tiesiogiai/lrt-televizija).

Nello stesso transponder è presente il canale LRT Lituanica che trasmette in chiaro i soli contenuti autoprodotti. Il canale è disponibile anche in streaming (https://www.lrt.lt/mediateka/tiesiogiai/lrt-lituanica). (tnx Another)





Lussemburgo:

- RTL - Link web: https://www.rtl.lu/ - Screenshot



23,5°E: 12168 V - 27500 3/4 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air





Malta:

- PBS (Public Broadcasting Services Limited) - Link web: http://www.tvm.com.mt/ - Screenshot



Il primo canale maltese (TVM 1) non è trasmesso via satellite, tuttavia è disponibile in streaming in chiaro (https://www.tvm.com.mt/mt/live/).

Inoltre in Sicilia, in particolare nella zona di Pozzallo (Rg), è possibile ricevere TVM 1 in digitale terrestre dal MUX Go Plus Tv 9 (fonte OtgTV).





Moldavia:

- Moldova 1 - Link web: http://www.trm.md/ - Screenshot



46°E: 11095 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air





Monaco:

- TMC (Télé Monte Carlo) - Link web: https://www.tf1.fr/tmc - Screenshot



13°E: 11681 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

19,2°E: 11856 V - 29700 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

5°W: 11096 V - 29950 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

5°W: 11509 H - 29500 8/9 DVB-S2 Multistream - Free to air





Montenegro:

- RTCG (Radio i televizija Crne Gore) - Link web: http://www.rtcg.me/ - Screenshot



16°E: 11471 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Total TV Crna Gora

23,5°E: 11817 V - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



A 16°E è inoltre presente una versione 'Sat' del canale montenegrino visibile dal transponder 11595 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK. (tnx ZWOBOT).





Olanda:

- NPO (Stichting Nederlandse Publieke Omroep) - Link web: https://www.npostart.nl/ - Screenshot



9°E: 11747 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato

23,5°E: 12188 H - 29900 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato



E' disponibile anche uno streaming sul sito ufficiale, ma solo per i residenti in Olanda.





Repubblica Turca di Cipro Nord:

- BRT (Bayrak Radyo Televizyon Kurumu) - Link web: https://www.brtk.net/ - Screenshot



42°E: 12610 H - 20830 3/4 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - HD - Free to air



Nello stesso transponder sono presenti anche i canali BRT 2 HD e BRT 3 e il primo canale radio.





Macedonia del Nord:

- MRT (Makedonska radio televizija) - Link web: http://www.mrt.com.mk - Screenshot



16°E: 11387 H - 30000 3/5 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



E' presente anche uno streaming (http://play.mrt.com.mk/live/42) che però sembra non funzionare a dovere.





Norvegia:

- NRK (Norsk rikskringkasting) - Link web: https://www.nrk.no/ - Screenshot



5°E: 12015 V - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

0,8°W: 10747 V - 25000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Sugli stessi transponder (peraltro su beam ostici per l'Italia) sono presenti, in chiaro le radio nazionali.





Polonia:

- TVP (Telewizja Polska)- Link web: https://www.tvp.pl/ - Screenshot



13°E: 11449 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Su Hotbird è comunque presente una versione chiamata TVP Polonia che trasmette in chiaro, il meglio di TVP1 e TVP2. Si trova sul transponder 11075 V - 30000 3/4.





Portogallo:

- RTP (Rádio e Televisão de Portugal) - Link web: https://www.rtp.pt/ - Screenshot



30°W: 12130 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2 - Criptato

30°W: 12360 H - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2 - HD - Criptato



Il primo canale portoghese (RTP 1) non è visibile in chiaro, tuttavia su Hotbird è presente una versione "International" sul transponder 11334 H - 27500 3/4.





Romania:

- TVR (Societatea RomânÇ de Televiziune) - Link web: http://www.tvr.ro/ - Screenshot



16°E: 11512 V - 29950 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

31,5°E: 12480 V - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

39°E: 12524 V - 30000 7/8 DVB-S - Criptato

0,8°W: 11996 V - 28000 7/8 DVB-S - Criptato



A 16°E nello stesso transponder di TVR1 criptato è presente anche una versione International, la stessa versione è presente anche a 13°E sul transponder 11662 V 27500 3/4.





Russia:

In Russia il canale storico è Perviy Kanal, tuttavia dopo la dissoluzione dell'URSS il canale ufficiale è prodotto dalla VGTRK.



- VGTRK (Vserossiyskaya Gosudarstvennaya Televizionnaya i Radioveshchatelnaya Kompaniya) - Link web: http://www.vgtrk.com - Screenshot



46°E: 11095 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air // Si tratta della versione +1h probabilmente riferita al fuso orario MSK+1 (orario di Mosca +1) (tnx chelo71)



Il canale è visibile in streaming (https://live.russia.tv/channel/1) in chiaro.



- Perviy Kanal - Link web: https://www.1tv.ru/ - Screenshot:



53°E: 3635 L - 15284 3/4 DVB-S2 T2-MI, PLP 0 Multistream - Free to air





San Marino:

- San Marino RTV - Link web: https://sanmarinortv.sm/ - Screenshot



13°E: 12149 V - 27500 3/4 DVB-S/MPEG-2 - Free to air



Il canale è visibile anche in streaming (https://sanmarinortv.sm/programmi/web-tv) ed inoltre è ricevibile in digitale terrestre dal canale UHF 51 (MUX San Marino Rtv) nelle aree di confine con la Repubblica del Titano grazie anche a diversi ripetitori situati sulla dorsale appenninica. (tnx areggio)





Serbia:

- RTS/PTC (Radio-televizija Srbije) - Link web: https://www.rts.rs/ - Screenshot



1.9°E: 12225 H - 30000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato

1.9°E: 12380 H - 30000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Polaris

16°E: 11554 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato - Pacchetto Total TV

23,5°E: 11915 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - Criptato



Il canale RTS 1 è visibile in streaming (https://rtsplaneta.rs/linear/5) per i soli utenti registrati.





Slovacchia:

- RTVS - Link web: https://www.rtvs.sk/ - Screenshot



30°W: 11771 V - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK - temp. Free to air



Il primo canale slovacco (Jednotka) è visibile anche in streaming (https://www.rtvs.sk/televizia/live-1), inoltre è presente criptato a 0,8°W, 23,5°E e 16°E.





Slovenia:

- RTV SLO (Radiotelevizija Slovenija) - Link web: https://www.rtvslo.si/ - Screenshot



16°E: 11636 V - 30000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - Free to air/Criptato



Il primo canale sloveno SLO 1 è visibile anche in streaming (https://www.rtvslo.si/tv/vzivo/tvs1).

Per quanto riguarda la Slovenia, il primo canale è ricevibile anche in digitale terrestre nelle zone di confine (Trieste, Gorizia) e in gran parte della costa adriatica settentrionale ed anche a Udine (tnx ZWOBOT)





Spagna:

- TVE (Televisión Española) - Link web: https://www.rtve.es/ - Screenshot



19,2°E: 10979 V - 22000 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato - Pacchetto Movistar



I canali di stato spagnoli sono trasmessi anche a 30°W in forma criptata e nascosta per alimentare i ricevitori terrestri del gruppo Abertis.

Tuttavia, il primo canale è visibile in streaming direttamente dal sito https://www.rtve.es/.

Su Hotbird è presente una versione 'International' che mostra il meglio dei canali di stato spagnoli (12303 V - 27500 3/4).





Svezia:

- SVT (Sveriges Television AB) - Link web: https://www.svt.se/ - Screenshot



5°E: 11823 V - 27500 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato

0,8°W: 11216 V - 25000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato



Il primo canale svedese (SVT 1) è trasmesso per i soli residenti in Svezia anche in streaming (https://www.svtplay.se/kanaler/svt1).





Svizzera:

In Svizzera i 'primi canali' sono tre, uno di lingua italiana (Rsi La 1, ex TSI), uno di lingua francese (RTS Un) e uno di lingua tedesca (SRF 1). Sono trasmessi criptati in Viaccess per i soli residenti in Svizzera.



- SRG SSR (Società svizzera di radiotelevisione) - Link web: https://www.srgssr.ch/it/pagina-iniziale/ - Screenshots



13°E: 10971 H - 29700 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato // RTS Un + SRF 1

13°E: 11526 H - 29700 2/3 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Criptato // RSI La 1



A differenza di quanto detto per le altre aree di confine, in Svizzera non esiste il digitale terrestre infatti il paese elvetico dal 3 giugno 2019 ha abbandonato la tecnica digitale terrestre.

Tuttavia, in Valle d'Aosta nei Mux Rai 1 e Rai F è presente il canale della svizzera francese TSR1, in Alto Adige nei Mux Ras Test (T2) e Ras 3 è presente sia il primo canale della svizzera italiana RSI La 1 HD che il primo canale della svizzera tedesca SRF 1. (tnx areggio)





Turchia:

- TRT (Türkiye Radyo ve Televizyon Kurumu) - Link web: http://www.trt.net.tr - Screenshot



42°E: 11053 V - 30000 3/4 DVB-S2/8PSK - HD - Free to air

42°E: 11096 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S - SD - Free to air

42°E: 11957 V - 27500 5/6 DVB-S - SD - Free to air

7°E: 11637 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/QPSK - HD - Free to air/Criptato



TRT 1, è disponibile anche in streaming (https://www.trtizle.com/canli/tv/trt-1)





Ucraina:

- 1TV UA (UA:Pershyi) - Link web: https://tv.suspilne.media/ - Screenshot



5°E: 12188 H - 30000 5/6 DVB-S2/8PSK T2-MI - Criptato

4°W: 11175 H - 30000 3/4 DVB-S - Criptato - Pacchetto Xtra TV



